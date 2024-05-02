Universal Orlando reveals details about new 'Super Nintendo World,' coming to Epic Universe in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort shared details on Super Nintendo World, which will be part of the new Epic Universe theme park in 2025.

Universal Orlando Resort said Super Nintendo World will feature attractions, dining, shopping and interactive experiences inspired by the Super Mario franchise.

Guests will enter through the iconic green pipe into the land of Super Nintendo World, where they will see sights from the games, such as Peach's Castle, Goombas and spinning coins. The land will also feature characters like Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

The resort said there will also be a Donkey Kong Country section where guests can encounter Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong.

According to the resort, Super Nintendo World will feature several attractions, such as Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Yoshi's Adventure and Mine-Cart Madness.

Guests can also find sweet treats at Yoshi's Snack Island and Turbo Boost Treats or enjoy a meal at Toadstool Cafe.

Super Nintendo World is one of five lands that will make up the new Epic Universe theme park. Other lands the Epic Universe will feature include Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.