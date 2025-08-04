Jacksonville charter school teacher and dean arrested on child sexual abuse charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former dean and teacher of two separate Jacksonville charter schools was arrested on child sexual abuse charges on Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said James Tellis, 27, sexually abused a preteen student during the 2023-2024 school year. Tellis used Instagram's "Vanish Mode" to hide messages and send the victim money.

At the time of the incident, Tellis was a teacher at a charter school on the Westside. He subsequently resigned before taking up a new position as the dean of a different charter school in the Arlington neighborhood. Tellis' employment was terminated after his arrest.

Deputies said they cannot release the school names due to victim privacy law under Florida State Statute 119.

During an investigation, detectives found conversations containing evidence of the abuse, as well as discussions of future activity. Tellis was arrested at his home on Friday night and was taken to Duval County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Tellis is facing felony charges of sexual battery on a child, offenses against students by an authority figure, soliciting a child online, and unlawful use of a communication device.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are currently in communication with Meta and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. If you have any information about Tellis or other potential crimes, call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).