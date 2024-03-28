Universal Orlando reveals details about new 'How to Train Your Dragon' world

ORLANDO, Fla. — Soon, Floridians and tourists alike will get to soar to new heights at the "How To Train Your Dragon"-themed world set to open at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025.

The company revealed more details about the Isle of Berk, its latest project, on Thursday. It's one of the five worlds that will be featured at the upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park.

Universal Orlando Resort

This section of the park will revolve around the "How to Train Your Dragon" series, offering new rides, a live show, and yes—even flying dragons. DreamWorks Animation filmmakers and Universal Creative developed the Isle of Berk to recreate the "rugged, rocky" world where Vikings and dragons live in harmony.

Hiccup's Wing Gliders, a new family thrill coaster, will launch riders into the sky for a "dragon's eye view" of the park, where they'll get to fly with familiar characters Hiccup and Toothless. Later, they can stop for photos with the characters during a meet-and-greet.

Guests can also attend The Untrainable Dragon live show, where they'll watch Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber and Astrid work together to solve a mystery with musical numbers and live-sized dragons.

If all the adventure leaves you with an appetite, you can stop by one of the themed eateries located throughout the park, including Mead Hall, Spit Fyre Grill and Hooligan's Grog & Gruel.

Universal said more details will be unveiled in the coming months. Other lands the Epic Universe will feature include Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World and Dark Universe.