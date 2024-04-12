Missing Florida woman seen on video being carjacked is now believed to be dead

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Friday a woman who went missing after a carjacking in the area is now believed to be dead.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said a body was found in a car fire. The car that was burned matched the vehicle seen in witness video of the carjacking, Sheriff Lemma said.

According to Lemma, Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvius, 31, was from Homestead, Florida, and traveled to Central Florida on Thursday.

The sheriff said a green Acura behind De Aguasvius was hitting the back of her car. The woman called her husband who said don't stop anywhere.

Seminole County Sheriff's Department A gun is pointed at a driver in Seminole County, Florida. The driver of the carjacked vehicle is believed to be dead.

An onlooker then captured an armed person in a black hoodie and possibly a ski mask pointing a gun at De Aguasvius' car, a white Dodge Durango.

The gunman then got into the back seat of the Durango, and it drove away with the Acura following it.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said gunshots were later reported in Osceola County. Witnesses then discovered what is believed to be De Aguasvivas' SUV on fire with a body inside.

According to the victim's husband, De Aguasvivas was in central Florida to visit relatives. However, investigators have not been able to find any in the area, Lemma said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said both people in the Acura should be considered armed and dangerous.