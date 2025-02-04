Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, arrested on DUI, cocaine possession in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, was arrested on DUI and possession of cocaine charges in Orange County early Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Maitland Police officer saw a vehicle on the railroad tracks at Greenwood Road near Mechanic Street with its headlights on around 1:15 a.m.

The officer approached the blue Lamborghini SUV, and the driver, identified as Marcus Jordan, 24, told the officer that he made a wrong turn and needed help getting his vehicle off the railroad tracks. The vehicle's tires were buried in the dirt on the tracks from being spun repeatedly.

The officer said that Jordan had slurred speech and was confused about where he was.

According to the affidavit, when the officer ran the plate on the vehicle, they found it had just fled from a traffic stop in Seminole County.

Jordan allegedly told the officer that he had some drinks and that he had consumed enough to be over the legal limit of .08. He conducted a field sobriety test, and the officer placed him under arrest.

The affidavit said that officers attempted to search the defendant and found a clear plastic baggie with a white powdered substance inside the defendant's front pocket.

Police said Jordan was resistant to getting in the patrol car and put his leg in the door to prevent it from closing.

Jordan was taken to the DUI detention center in Orange County and then transported to Orange County Jail. He is charged with DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.