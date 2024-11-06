Lopez projected to win state attorney race; Warren accuses campaign of cheating

Incumbent Suzy Lopez is projected to win the 2024 Hillsborough County State Attorney race, defeating ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren with a 53% lead at the polls.

It's the latest in a string of losses for Warren, including in the courts. In a statement, Warren said it was difficult to win when the other side "cheats."

“I'm proud of the race we ran. The best candidate doesn't always win, especially when the other side cheats—illegally suspending you, then spending millions of dollars lying about you," Warren said in a statement. "But today's result doesn't change the facts: I made Hillsborough safer, improved the system, and fought for our freedoms and values. I want only what's best for our community, and I hope Ms. Lopez grows into this role to become an effective and independent state attorney—not beholden to the governor or sheriff, but accountable to the people.”

This victory will mark the start of Lopez's first full term. She was first appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis after Warren was suspended in 2022 for "neglect of duty" and "incompetence."

Lopez is a Tampa native and Hillsborough's first female state attorney.

After law school, Lopez served as an attorney at the 2nd District Court of Appeal. She became an Assistant State Attorney in 2005 in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court. In 2021, she was appointed to serve as a Hillsborough County Court Judge.