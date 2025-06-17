Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Missing teenage swimmer saved by Florida fire rescue

Missing swimmer rescued
Martin County Fire Rescue
Missing swimmer rescued
Posted

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage swimmer was rescued by fire rescue crews after his father lost sight of him on Sunday.

Martin County Fire Rescue said just before 5:30 p.m., they were notified of the incident and dispatched near South Beach Road.

When they arrived, they learned the teen had gone under near Blowing Rocks, and his father could not see him. Crews worked for over an hour in his last known location.

It wasn't until he was spotted by a private captain with Towboat USA 500 yards offshore, around a mile north of where he was last seen. He was then pulled from the water, and MCSO picked him up.

Fire rescue crews rode along to medically clear him. They said he is now safe with his family.

"We don't come home until they do."

Thousands of people are trapped in a growing war zone as conflict escalates in the Middle East. Grey Bull Rescue, a Tampa-based nonprofit, has launched an operation to help evacuate Americans who are unable to leave on their own.

"We don't come home until they do": Tampa Veteran-Led team rescues Americans from Middle East war zone

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.