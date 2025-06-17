Missing teenage swimmer saved by Florida fire rescue

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage swimmer was rescued by fire rescue crews after his father lost sight of him on Sunday.

Martin County Fire Rescue said just before 5:30 p.m., they were notified of the incident and dispatched near South Beach Road.

When they arrived, they learned the teen had gone under near Blowing Rocks, and his father could not see him. Crews worked for over an hour in his last known location.

It wasn't until he was spotted by a private captain with Towboat USA 500 yards offshore, around a mile north of where he was last seen. He was then pulled from the water, and MCSO picked him up.

Fire rescue crews rode along to medically clear him. They said he is now safe with his family.