TAMPA, Fla. — · Suzy Lopez was selected by Governor DeSantis to replace suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren nearly two years ago.

· She is now running against Warren to remain in her position.

· Lopez spoke one-on-one with ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone about teen gun violence, how she thinks Florida’s six-week abortion ban will be enforced, gives her response to Andrew Warren’s comments, and more.

· You can see our interview with Andrew Warren here.