Florida lawmakers pass final budget nearly unanimously, avoids government shutdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After over a month of delays, Florida lawmakers passed their final state budget. The Senate's vote was unanimous, while the House's vote was 103-2.

This, just two weeks before a government shutdown would have taken effect.

Lawmakers were supposed to wrap up May 2, but are now 40 days and counting overdue. Now, the wait is finally over.

The top-line figures in the tentative plan allocate the largest amount to health and human services, with a $945 million increase in K-12 education funding. Democrats, though hoping for more, voiced approval over continued support for arts programs and Advanced Placement courses.

Not all of the governor’s priorities made the cut. DeSantis’ proposed tax rebate for homesteaders, a 25% raise for veteran state law officers (House/Senate want 15%), and new Hope Florida offices and Hope Navigators were excluded from the current plan.

Even with some legislative pushback, the governor retains significant influence. Once the final budget lands on his desk, DeSantis will be armed with his line-item veto power, allowing him to slash funding he opposes and potentially salvage some of his priorities through political leverage.

Lawmakers have also agreed on $2.25 billion in recurring revenue cuts. Some of those savings will go toward debt repayment, some to state reserves, $350 million will support sales tax holidays, and a large portion will be used to eliminate the state’s business rent tax.

Once signed by the governor, Florida’s budget takes effect on July 1 of this year.

