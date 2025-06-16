Local driving schools weigh in on new Florida law impacting driver education

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On July 1, a new Florida law will take effect, changing the requirements teenagers need to get their driver's license.

The law will require students to take a classroom course before getting their learner's permit. Previously, the law only required students to take a traffic law and substance course before getting a learner's permit.

Billy York from Auto Safety Driving School in Tampa said he thinks this is a good thing.

“Anything you can do to further enhance driving safety, especially with new students, I think is a plus,” York said.

He has been teaching teenagers how to drive a car for several years now, and he said you can never be too prepared to get behind the wheel.

I spoke to one of his students, Michele Brown. She got her driver's license last month and said she was surprised by the amount of traffic and speeders on the road, which is why she told ABC Action News she thinks a course before getting behind the wheel is a positive.

“I think it’s better to be cautious on the road. So, having more classes, more lessons, studying more, that’s always good,” Brown said.

York explained that Auto Safety Driving School is working with the state to finalize how this will change driver's education.

"We’re still working with the state on that. That’s still kind of a fluid process…. We’re ready. We’re standing by. We’re ready to assist,” York said.