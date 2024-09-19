Gov. DeSantis says increase in Florida school threats 'is not a joke'

Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the growing number of school threats across Florida during a roundtable in Pinellas Park on Thursday.

"It is not a joke to threaten violence at a school," DeSantis said. "Some people think that that's funny. Some people think that they can get attention from that. Some people get a kick out of creating anxiety in the community. I can tell, in Florida, if you are doing that, you're going to be held accountable."

The increase in school threats follows a school shooting in Georgia. Counties all over Florida have seen a rise in threats, including some of our own Tampa Bay area counties.

DeSantis went on to commend these counties' local sheriff's offices for their quick response and action.

"I do think from what I've seen, I think whether it's Sheriff Chitwood in Volusia or whether you have people like Grady Judd, I know Sheriff Chronister, we've got a lot of folks who are very, very steadfast in policing this stuff,' DeSantis said.