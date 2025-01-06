Four Years Later: A return to formality as Donald Trump’s election victory becomes official

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In stark contrast to the events of four years ago, the certification of Donald Trump’s November election victory at the U.S. Capitol proceeded without incident. The day was marked by a return to formality, with no tear gas, no angry mob, and no violence.

It was uneventful and likely unmemorable, as the nation’s first Floridian president was officially recognized. Despite the heavy snow outside, the process was smooth, with Congress greenlighting Trump’s presidency in less than an hour. Florida Republicans celebrated back home, with Evan Power, the Florida Republican Chair, expressing optimism.

“I feel good. I think it’s the 1st time in Florida’s history that we’ve had one of our own become President. I think it’s a great day for our country, and I’m looking forward to moving forward,” Power said.

Trump, who relocated to Florida in 2019, is already filling his cabinet with individuals from the Sunshine State. More than a dozen of his picks have connections to Florida, including future Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State nominee Sen. Marco Rubio, Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, and Rep. Mike Waltz, whom Trump tapped for NSA Director.

“I think it benefits Florida when you have that many people who know the concerns that exist here in Florida and the successes we’ve had. You know, I think at the end of the day, you look at what we’ve accomplished here, and if we can take a small part of that to the rest of the country— I think everything’s going to be great for our country, moving forward,” Power added.

GOP Members of Congress praised the incoming president, while groups like the Trump-opposed Lincoln Project highlighted the troubling scenes from four years ago in a new ad. The pro-Trump riot had delayed the approval of President Joe Biden’s electoral win for hours, a day Trump described as “beautiful.”

“They were there proud. They were there with love in their hearts. It was unbelievable, and it was a beautiful day,” Trump said while campaigning in 2023.

Florida Democrats, however, remember the events of four years ago differently. Chair Nikki Fried criticized Trump and the 13 Florida Republicans who voted against the 2020 election’s certification, stating their actions “continue to bring shame to the Sunshine State.”

“The whole world watched 4 years ago, where Donald Trump sent an angry mob into the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power,” Fried said.

Monday’s uneventful certification emphasized, to Fried, what she said was the integrity of Democrats. The chair said she’ll now be focusing on the future.

“I’m thinking about, you know, the average person in our country and in our state who are not going to see the decrease in costs at their kitchen table, at the food store. They’re going to see still the high cost of property insurance here in the State of Florida, the unaffordability of rent and home ownership in our state and across the country. I’m thinking about where we, as a nation, are going to be in the next two to four years,” Fried said.

The nation now awaits the implications of a second Trump presidency. He has promised a robust economy, an easing of inflation, and a tough immigration policy, while his critics anticipate chaos and fear vengeance.

Trump’s first day is scheduled for January 20 at the U.S. Capitol, where he’ll be inaugurated. The Republican has made several day-one promises, including launching the “largest deportation program in the history of America.”