Donalds downplays Jolly's gubernatorial bid, says Florida voters want more of the same

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Congressman Byron Donalds says he’s not worried about new competition in the 2026 Florida governor’s race— David Jolly, the former GOP lawmaker who announced this week he’s running as a Democrat.

“The voters of Florida have chosen a Republican, conservative form of governance year after year after year,” Donalds said. “And if you compare, look at Florida and all of its success, especially when you compare that to the other 49 states, it's really not close.”

Donalds, who launched his campaign in late February, was the first major GOP name to enter the race and has already landed the coveted endorsement of President Donald Trump. Since his announcement, he’s raised around $12 million, holding high-profile fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago that reportedly went for as much as $50,000 a plate.

“I’m here to announce my candidacy to be the next governor of the great state of Florida,” Donalds said on Fox News during an interview with conservative TV host Sean Hannity, February 25.

Since then, Donalds has been actively campaigning and outlining a platform built on continuing the work of Governor Ron DeSantis.

“It’s not really about changing things. It's really just building upon the success of Governor DeSantis,” Donalds said. “I mean, like I said, we're the best state in the country now. So it's not about making a lot of changes. It's really building upon the work that's already been done.”

His priorities include lowering insurance premiums, turning Florida into a global financial hub, and improving transportation infrastructure.

“Obviously, we have a lot of work to do to play catch-up for the fact that so many people have chosen Florida,” he said. “The next governor is going to have to deal with that, that challenge, and we're more than ready to step in and deal with that challenge.”

But while Donalds builds momentum, he could still face challenges within his own party. State Sen. Jay Collins, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, and even First Lady Casey DeSantis are reportedly considering entering the primary. Casey DeSantis addressed the speculation last month, saying, “I get why this is a big conversation — but I will also say it’s more than a year away from qualifying.”

Former Congressman Jolly, now running as a Democrat, criticized Donalds' platform, casting the race as a chance for political change.

“I'm good with the contrast, whomever Republicans nominate, but for a very specific reason, this is a change election cycle,” said Jolly. "So if it's Byron Donalds, he's offering more of the same, right? He's Trump's endorsed person. He's been in Tallahassee. He's had the opportunity in Congress. He represents the Trump agenda. It's more of the same.”

Donalds disagrees, pointing to Florida's conservative tilt and DeSantis’ nearly 20-point re-election victory in 2022 as evidence that the state isn't interested in veering left—or toward a third party.

Independent candidate state Sen. Jason Pizzo, a former Democrat, has said he plans to appeal to Florida’s NPA (no party affiliation) voters, but Donalds remains confident.

“I think if anybody siphons votes from anybody? It'll be Jason Pizzo, from the Democratic candidate, David Jolly,” Donalds said. “But the truth is, there aren’t enough votes between the two of them to win. That's how I see the race.”

With more than 500 days until the midterms, pundits caution that there is a lot of time for this race to take shape. Not to mention the expectation that it will be a major referendum on Trump’s first two years of his second term.