Gov. DeSantis suspends sheriff on racketeering-related charges

Governor DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday to suspend the sheriff of Osceola County in Florida.

According to the executive order, Marcos R. Lopez was charged with one count of first-degree felony of racketeering and one count of first-degree felony of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Gov. DeSantis announced the appointment of 35-year law enforcement veteran Christopher A. Blackmon, who is the Central Region Chief for the Florida Highway Patrol. Blackmon led over 850 sworn troopers and 95 civilian employees in that position. He also served as FHP Statewide Immigration Incident Commander for all 67 counties.