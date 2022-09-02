Florida ranks 29th among 'The Best and Worst States to Work in America'

BOSTON, Ma. — A survey released by Oxfam America shows that Florida is far from a utopia for workers, but things are gradually improving.

Oxfam America, a global organization that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice, released a database and interactive map titled "The Best and Worst States to Work in America." A second database, titled "The Best and Worst States for Working Women," evaluated policies supporting working families in all 50 states, plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico.

Fair wages, worker protections and the freedom to organize at work are the three main topics of both studies.

In terms of overall rankings, Florida is ranked #29, #30 for wage policies, #37 for worker protection regulations and #26 for the ability to organize.

Florida moved up three ranks from 2021 when it was rated 32nd to 29th among all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington in terms of laws and regulations pertaining to the workplace.

The constitutional amendment that voters approved in November 2020, which requested that the minimum wage be raised to $15 by September 2026, could be a possible contributing factor to Florida's better ranking.

The first raise for minimum wage workers was given on September 30, which increased from $8.65 to $10.

The regulations in existence, however, bar local governments in the Sunshine State from setting wages higher than the statutory minimum. Given the historic level of inflation, this is undermining wage growth.

The new $10 hourly minimum wage in Florida only covers 26.8% of the cost of living for a family of four, according to Oxfam America. Additionally, the nation's lowest $275 maximum weekly benefit for unemployment insurance only pays 13.4% of the salaries required to meet the state's minimum wage requirement.

Florida was placed #1 for the right to organize and #27 overall in the list of "The Best and Worst Places for Working Women." It also ranked #12 for pay policies and #35 for worker protection rules.

Florida's performance was hampered by, among other things, the lack of facilities for expecting employees, breastfeeding in the workplace, and paid family leave.

For further information, visit Oxfam America.