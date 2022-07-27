Tampa General Hospital is the number one best employer for women in America in 2022, according to Forbes.

According to Forbes, the results are based on an online survey of more than 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women, working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people.

The list is produced by Forbes and market research company Statista. According to a press release, it looks at areas of atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, workplace, diversity, likelihood to recommend, family support, flexibility, representation and career and pay equity.

"All respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as working conditions, diversity and how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. These responses were reviewed for potential gender gaps. Statista then asked female respondents to rate their employers on factors such as parental leave, discrimination and pay equity and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. Representation at the executive and board levels were also factored into the final score," Forbes article said.

Forbes said TGH's "commitment to advancing women" led to it rising 12 spots in this year's list to make the number one spot.

“Tampa General has a deep commitment to diversity and the inclusion of all team members, regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation. This recognition showcases our commitment by highlighting the support we specifically provide to women,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. “Our priority is to understand what all our team members need and what is important to them in their lives so in return, we can provide support in ways that are most impactful to them.”

Forbes highlights TGH's flexible work options, scholarships for continued education, an emergency fund for those in crisis, back-to-school supply grants up to $600 per employee and classes that focus on education and leader development at no charge.

According to a press release from TGH, the medical center uses regular evaluations conducted by third-party professional surveyors to understand the needs of team members. The release said two recent surveys showed that the top three more valued attributes by women within TGH were flexibility, growth and development opportunities, and health, wellness and benefits programs.

“Tampa General values every team member and their unique needs,” said Qualenta Kivett, executive vice president and chief people and talent officer, Tampa General. “As a result, we use a variety of approaches to ensure that we are creating a fair, equitable and just culture, as well as fostering a sense of belonging. We know that our commitment to fairness and equity will continue to lead to a diverse workforce and catalyze the best possible patient outcomes.”

In addition to TGH, the University of South Florida also made the list. It was ranked number 22. According to Statistica, a total of 1,500 companies were evaluated.

