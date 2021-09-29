Florida's minimum wage increases to $10 on Thursday

Florida's minimum wage is increasing to $10 an hour starting Thursday, Sept. 30.

This comes as the state gradually works toward a $15 minimum wage over the course of six years.

A supermajority of Florida voters approved the amendment to the Florida Constitution last November that will raise Florida’s minimum wage from $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026.

Advocates of the increase said he higher wages will lift people out of poverty and help them keep up with the cost of living increase, as well as allowing them to contribute to the economy by having more money to spend.

Those who were against the increase include many in the restaurant and hotel industry who say it would do more harm than good.

They say it will lead to layoffs, fewer hours for workers and even business closures.

