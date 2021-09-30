How does Florida's minimum wage measure up?

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida’s minimum wage rises Thursday to $10 an hour before eventually landing at $15 an hour in a few years, the national minimum wage remains unchanged and the rates in other states range from no minimum wage to nearly $14 an hour.

In states surrounding Florida, only Georgia has a minimum wage, which is currently set at $5.15 an hour. Because that is below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, the federal minimum wage is law in Georgia.

Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee all have no minimum wage law, which again, make the federal minimum wage the law in those states. Those are also the only states without a minimum wage law as of September 30, 2021.

A majority of states have minimum wage laws that pay more than the federal minimum wage. Washington state pays the highest minimum wage at $13.69 per hour. Just behind Washington State is Massachusetts at $13.50 an hour.

Below you can find the minimum wage for each state as of 9/30/2021. All data from the United States Department of Labor.

