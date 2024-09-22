Florida man describes moment car flies off highway and walks away unharmed

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) -- Inches separated a Miami man from life and death on Saturday after a car came flying off southbound Interstate 95 and descended toward him with only seconds to act.

The man and the car's driver reportedly made it out without serious injuries. An Instagram video obtained by social media account ONLY in DADE showed different angles of the crash, while another video shared with CBS News Miami shows a crane coming to remove the car.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol, which is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As yellow caution tape is wrapped around the place of a black guard rail, CBS News Miami spoke with Julio Martinez, who was sitting below the highway at the terrifying moment and saw the vehicle.

"If the car [doesn't] stop over there on the fence, I cannot talk to you now," he said.

Martinez sets up a tent everyday on the side of the bridge on Southwest 1st Street leading into Downtown Miami. He told CBS News Miami that people began running in different directions.

"I look and see a lot of things coming down but I don't see the car coming through," Martinez said. "When I [saw] the car coming, the car stopped over there on the fence."

Martinez described the moment he and others sprang into action to help pull the driver out of the car.

"He was scared but when we took him out, I said 'oye, you feel good? You feel good?' He said, 'Yeah, I feel good,'" he said. "Then, the rescue coming and I don't know about that.

The moment plays over and over again for Martinez as he moves back into his spot.

"A lot of people there, [and] a lot of people running," he said. "So many people running."