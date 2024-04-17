Florida judge denies request to release records seized in Christian Ziegler case

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota judge has denied a request by several media outlets to release records seized as part of a criminal investigation into sexual assault involving the former chair of Florida's republican party Christian Ziegler.

The motion, originally filed by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, also included E.W. Scripps, the parent company of ABC Action News.

The case revolved around the release of records obtained by police as part of their investigation after former GOP Chair Christian Ziegler was accused of sexual battery and video voyeurism by another woman.

Last month, Ziegler and his wife Bridget, a Sarasota County School Board member, filed a lawsuit to block some of those records from being released after Ziegler was cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

The blocked records include web browsing history and text messages between the Zieglers before it became public. The politically influential couple who championed traditional family values had engaged in a three-way sexual encounter with Ziegler's accuser.

Media outlets argue the Zieglers didn't have standing to prevent the records from being released. But, a judge sided with the couple, stating Ziegler's lawsuit questions if some of the records seized by police are even public at all.

A final ruling is expected next month.