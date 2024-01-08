Florida GOP ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler in closed-door meeting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Christian Ziegler has been voted out as the Florida Republican Chair as he continues to be investigated for a sex crime in Sarasota, according to ABC News.

Ziegler's ousting was completed Monday during a closed-door meeting of the Florida GOP Executive Committee in Tallahassee. Ziegler did not attend Monday's meeting.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the claims made in a lawsuit by a woman Ziegler and his wife had consensual sex with in the past. At this point, Ziegler is not facing charges.

Last month, the party suspended Ziegler and asked him to resign because of the allegations.

As the 2024 election is fast approaching, some GOP members said they are ready to move on from the Ziegler situation and focus on the party as a whole.

Governor DeSantis and other high-ranking Republican leaders previously asked Ziegler to resign. DeSantis was instrumental in getting Ziegler the position.