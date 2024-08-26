Florida gas prices at lowest point in three years ahead of Labor Day, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA reported Monday that Florida drivers are getting a Labor Day reprieve at the gas pump.

According to AAA, gas prices in the Sunshine State averaged $3.29 per gallon on Sunday, the lowest daily average in two months. The drop came after the price jumped 8 cents last week before falling 9 cents over the weekend.

For comparison, AAA said Florida drivers paid $3.68 per gallon on Labor Day 2023 and $3.52 per gallon over the 2022 holiday weekend.

Locally, gas prices in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area averaged $3.28 per gallon compared to $3.46 a month ago and $3.72 a year ago.

The most expensive area for gasoline in Florida was the West Palm Beach area, while Pensacola saw prices around one or two cents above $3 a gallon.