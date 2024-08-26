Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida gas prices at lowest point in three years ahead of Labor Day, AAA says

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA reported Monday that Florida drivers are getting a Labor Day reprieve at the gas pump.

According to AAA, gas prices in the Sunshine State averaged $3.29 per gallon on Sunday, the lowest daily average in two months. The drop came after the price jumped 8 cents last week before falling 9 cents over the weekend.

For comparison, AAA said Florida drivers paid $3.68 per gallon on Labor Day 2023 and $3.52 per gallon over the 2022 holiday weekend.

Locally, gas prices in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area averaged $3.28 per gallon compared to $3.46 a month ago and $3.72 a year ago.

The most expensive area for gasoline in Florida was the West Palm Beach area, while Pensacola saw prices around one or two cents above $3 a gallon.

Both presidential candidates have proposed a policy to end federal taxes on tips. We're digging into how this will impact Floridians, hearing from people across the Tampa Bay Region.

Proposals to end taxes on tips may have bigger impact on Florida's economy

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.