Duke Energy approved to lower rates, decrease bills in January 2025

The Florida Public Service Commission approved Duke Energy's request to lower rates and decrease customer bills on Tuesday.

Duke Energy officials said the request, which will go into effect in January 2025, is part of an annual adjustment for the cost of fuel used to generate electricity at their power plants, among other adjustments.

They added that typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will see a decrease of $9.77 on their January 2025 bill when compared to December 2024. Commercial and industrial customers will see their bills decrease from 5.1% to 11.1%, with specific impacts varying on "several factors."

Officials said the company does, however, anticipate filing storm cost recovery for Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, which will impact rates as early as March 2025.

