TSA launches ‘Families on the Fly’ initiative to enhance travel experience for families

ORLANDO, Fla. — In an effort to enhance airport security experience for families, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Secretary Noem announced the “Families on the Fly” campaign.

Benefits for families include dedicated family lanes at select airports nationwide, discounted TSA PreCheck® fees for families coming soon, and dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for service members and their families.

“DHS and TSA are committed to making the airport security experience as smooth and stress-free as possible for traveling families,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl. “The Families on the Fly campaign, being rolled out at select airports, aims to mitigate the unique challenges families face when traveling and minimize stress while maintaining the highest level of security.”

Currently, participating airports include Orlando International (MCO) and Charlotte Douglas International (CLT). Planned expansions will be coming to John Wayne Orange County Airport (SNA) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.