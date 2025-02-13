Watch Now
Buc-ees planning for latest Florida location

David Zalubowski/AP
Shoppers head into a Buc-ee's store late Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Johnstown, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Yet another Buc-ees is being planned for Florida, this time near the state's capital city.

A permit was filed to build the beloved gas station and convenience store chain in Leon County on Feb. 5. The location is proposed for the west side of Capital Circle NW, near I-10.

The permit claims the location will be 75,000 square feet and will boast 120 fueling positions.

If all goes well, this will be the fifth Buc-ees in the Sunshine State. Last year, the chain put a plan into motion for a Buc-ees in North St. Lucie County, while an Ocala location is planned to open in 2025.

Other Florida locations include St. Augustine and Daytona Beach. With locations all across the southeast, Buc-ee's became well-known (and well-loved) for its snacks, hot food and clean bathrooms.


