Buc-ee's plans for new Florida location, 4th in the state

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Fans of beaver nuggets rejoice: a brand new Buc-ee's is in the works, and it will be located right here in Florida.

The gas station chain with a cult following submitted plans for its fourth location in the Sunshine State. It's currently proposed for the southeast corner of Indrio Road and Interstate 95 near Fort Pierce in North St. Lucie County.

The news comes as the opening date of an Ocala location nears. Buc-ee plans for the stop to be 80,000 square feet, which they said would make it the largest convenience store in the world, beating out their Sevierville location.

Other Florida locations include St. Augustine and Daytona Beach.

With locations all across the southeast, Buc-ee's became well-known (and well-loved) for its snacks, hot food, and clean bathrooms.