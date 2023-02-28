Buc-ees set to open new location in central Florida

OCALA, Fla. — There are gas stations, and then there's the legend that is Buc-ee's. And that legend is about to grow in the Sunshine State after the company was approved for a new site in Ocala.

According to Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV, Buc-ee's received approval for a new location in Ocala. The new location will be east of Interstate 75 and about 1.75 miles south of Highway 326 in Ocala.

In the description of the request to develop the land, Buc-ee's said the new facility will have an 80,000-foot building, 120 gas pumps, 28 EV parking spaces, 750 general parking spaces, and a 125-foot tall pole with a sign on it.

Buc-ee's is known for its huge facilities, snacks, hot food, and clean bathrooms. The company has dozens of locations across the southeast and is beloved among its customers.