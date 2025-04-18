5 more Florida restaurants earn Michelin stars

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's one of the most esteemed awards a restaurant can win: the elusive Michelin star. Last night, a few Florida restaurants finally got that coveted honor.

While none in Tampa Bay made the cut, five total eateries across the Sunshine State earned stars during the ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando on Thursday. Sorekara, a Japanese restaurant in Orlando, was the only new addition to earn two stars.

"In a world of uniformity, Sorekara proudly forges its own path. This Baldwin Park restaurant is unlike anywhere else you've been, offering a surprising and delightful culinary journey that revels in turning expectations on their head," the Michelin Guide's inspector notes read. "Chef/owner William Shen's tasting menu highlights Japan's 72 micro seasons with highly original dishes infused with a sense of whimsy."

Despite not receiving any stars last night, Tampa Bay didn't go home with nothing. After the Michelin Guide finally announced the inclusion of spots in St. Pete-Clearwater, Pinellas County saw its first victories in The Tides Market (Safety Harbor), as well as Fortu, Sushi Sho Rexley and Il Ritorno (St. Petersburg).

The Tides Market

All four Pinellas restaurants will be added to the guide's list of Florida recommendations, along with a few other Tampa favorites.

It was a particularly good night for South Florida, which saw one-star wins in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. A second Orlando spot, Ômo by Jônt, earned the final star.

Five Tampa restaurants—Ebbe, Kōsen, Koya, Lilac and Rocca—all maintained their stars.