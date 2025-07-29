'Incident has nothing to do with the University of Florida': Alachua County Sheriff's Office on shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A shooting early Tuesday morning in Gainesville "has nothing to do with the University of Florida," according to Capt. Chris Sims with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office in a video posted on Facebook about the incident.

There was never an active shooter on UF’s campus, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were attempting to serve a felony narcotics warrant in the 100 block of Northwest 9th Terrace when the individual who was the subject of the warrant fired at officers, according to Capt. Sims.

He stressed in the video no one was injured.

Authorities were able to remove everyone from the apartment complex and contain the scene.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck situation to ensure our community is safe," Capt. Sims said about the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies working on the barricade situation.

He further explained shutting down West University Avenue from the 800 block to the 1100 block has created a bit of an issue for residents traveling in the area.

"At this time, negotiations are still in progress. And this does appear that it's going to be a prolonged incident," Capt. Sims said.

Authorities ask the community to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.