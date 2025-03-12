4 more Tampa restaurants added to Michelin Guide

March is already bringing more big wins for the Florida foodie scene after several restaurants, including four in Tampa, were added to the Michelin Guide.

The longest-standing on the list is Mad Dogs and Englishmen, which opened in 1991 but just moved to its new location in January. More than three times the size of the original, the space boasts 6,000 square feet of myriad themed rooms evoking posh British comfort and cuisine.

WATCH: ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly visits Mad Dogs and Englishmen's new location

Iconic Tampa pub Mad Dogs & Englishmen gets new home on MacDill Avenue

When asked about the new space, owner Wilton Morley told ABC Action News in January, "I actually choked up. I had to go out to the parking lot and get myself together."

The restaurant's shepherd's pie even gets a shoutout, called a "solid if slightly unique take on a classic."

Cousin Vinny's Sandwich Co. also made the cut. It's an "Italian to the bone" deli slinging everything from brined cutlets to meatballs infused with pecorino. Owner and chef Vinny Andriotti, a University of Tampa graduate, opened the location with three friends.

WATCH: ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly visits Cousin Vinny's Sandwich Co.

University of Tampa grads open Cousin Vinny's

"We want everyone that comes in to feel like it's 2 o'clock on a Sunday, which is when Italian-Americans gather," Andriotti told ABC Action News in February. "What we're putting out is truly a piece of us. That's what's most important."

And what do the Michelin Guide critics have to say? "Any sandwich aficionado knows it's all about the bread and the fillings, and both are top notch here."

Big Ray's Fish Camp, a seafood shack known for its house classic fried grouper, and Fisk, a relaxed Scandinavian bar concept, also made the list. But a total of fourteen eateries across the Sunshine State earned a spot in the iconic guide, and cities varied from Miami to Orlando.

It seems that food culture in Florida is finally getting some well-deserved recognition. In February, the Michelin Guide even expanded its 2025 selection to include restaurants in St. Pete-Clearwater, Greater Fort Lauderdale, and the Palm Beaches.