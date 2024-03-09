Weather causing rash of cancellations, delays at TPA, other state airports

TAMPA, Fla. — Due to weather conditions to the north, Tampa International Airport (TPA) and other state airports have experienced a rash of cancellations and delays today.

According to the TPA website, there have been 44 cancellations and 234 delays so far.

“Tampa International Airport and other Florida airports are experiencing a high number of delays and cancellations due to a long band of thunderstorms to the north of the state,” said Emily Nipps, airport director of communications. “The Federal Aviation Administration has a delay program in effect for arriving and departing flights, primarily due to the weather and the high volume of flights today. As always, we encourage passengers to check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date schedules.”

