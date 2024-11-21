Tampa family grieves loss after 16-year-old's body found off Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. — A grieving family is hoping for more answers as police investigate the death of a Tampa teen.

"About the fourth day I told my daughter, I said something really, really wrong. This is not him. He don't just not come back home,” said Cathy Jackson.

If Jackson had known a typical day would've turned into the last time she saw her 16-year-old grandson, Eniola Olafemi, she might not have let him go.

"He come out the door. I said, hey baby, you going to school, right? He said, yeah grandma, I'm going to school,” said Jackson. “I said, you're going to stay all day right, because sometimes he comes home early. He said, no grandma, I'm going to stay all day."

That was on November 12. By the afternoon, Jackson knew something wasn't right.

"We go up to the school where he goes, to Gary Adult, to find out he never showed up,” said Jackson.

Hours turned into days. They posted these fliers around the neighborhood to help bring Olafemi home.

Then came the fateful discovery.

Tampa Police confirmed to ABC Action News Olafemi's body was found off the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Sunday evening. How he died is under investigation.

"How did he die, and most importantly, how did he get from my house all the way over to the Courtney Campbell Causeway? Can't drive. He don't have a car,” said Jackson. “Nobody knows these things."

Less than 48 hours later, Tampa Police said another body was found off the Courtney Campbell on Tuesday morning, determined to be an adult Hispanic man, believed to be in his early-to-mid 30s.

TPD reported in both cases, there were no obvious signs of trauma.

“He was a wonderful boy. So sweet,” said Jackson.

The family is now fundraising to help with funeral expenses.

"I don't know what happened,” said Jackson. “From November the 12th all the way up to the 17th, what did he endure? What happened to him? Where was he?"

Even though it’s early in each investigation, Tampa Police said the incidents don’t appear to be related and that there’s nothing that suggests foul play.