Tampa Bay Catholics mourn death of Pope Francis, "the people's Pope"

TAMPA, Fla. — Catholics across the Tampa Bay Area are remembering the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88.

Inside the holy walls of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa, parishioners sat in solemn silence.

"It was sad and kind of shocking because it seemed like he was improving,” said Lauren Giordano.

Giordano showed up at Mass on Monday afternoon, among dozens of others, to honor Pope Francis' passing. She was just baptized in the Catholic Church a few days ago.



"I said a prayer this morning, just praying for his soul that he's in heaven with the Lord, and I pray that the conclave elects a pope that will bring unity to our world,” said Giordano.

Parishioners called him humble, saying his actions spoke louder than his words.

"He was a great inspiration to all of us, but especially I would say those that are in the minorities,” said Tommy Chmielewski.

Pope Francis dealt with a series of health issues this year that led to his being hospitalized.

"I saw the video of him yesterday on St. Peter's Square, driving through crowds, giving the blessing from the balcony, and looked to be getting a little better and so very surprised and shocked to see his passing this morning,” said Father Len Plazewski, the Pastor of Christ the King Church in South Tampa.

Father Plazewski thinks his legacy will be one of joy.

"Pope Francis really tried to engage other people, who maybe felt kind of left out or maybe didn't feel like they had a place in the church, and of course, he had this really wonderful smile and demeanor, really very focused on people and trying to encourage them to come to know the Lord,” said Plazewski.

Heavy hearts are now mourning who many referred to as "the people's pope."

"My heart is broken now, but I have more optimism for our world now than ever thanks to him,” said Chmielewski.