Tampa's Hispanic community reflects on the first Latin American Pope

TAMPA, FL — Pope Francis passed away at age 88, the day after Easter Sunday. As the first Latin American Pope, many said they felt a deep connection with him.

He was born in Argentina and entered the Jesuits at age 21.

He left a lasting impression on many Hispanics in Tampa. Many said that because of his roots, they felt a deeper connection with him than with some of those who came before him.

"Fue un honor para nosotros," said Sylvia Neyra, a Hispanic Catholic.

Neyra was born in Peru, and she said in Spanish, it was an honor to have a Pope who represented the Latin countries.

"It was an honor that the Catholic church is not only in Europe, it is in Latin America, in South America, in Africa, in the whole world," said Neyra.

At age 88, Pope Francis passed away during the Easter season of the Holy Jubilee year.

"I'm very sad, I'm very sad," said Neyra.

While many are grieving, they also feel a sense of hope.

"Just because the Lord called him home on resurrection Sunday and on resurrection week," said Elixavier Castro, a St. Lawrence Catholic Church priest.

His surprise election in 2013 at age 76 marked several historic firsts, including becoming the first pope from South America.

He said this was monumental.

"This was a very unique moment," said Castro. "It was just a beautiful way to see how the church continues to grow as really catholic, universal."

The Spanish-speaking Pope was beloved by many, especially by those who connected with his heritage and his compassion for the poor.

"He was very open to the less fortunate in general and to the people who have stepped out of the church," said Estela Cannella, a Hispanic Catholic.

For some Hispanics, their background wasn't the only thing that connected them.

"Our faith is what connects us," said Max Torres, a Hispanic Catholic.

Pope Francis devoted his energy to poverty, peace, and creation and he will forever be remembered.

"We are going to miss him," said Neyra while choking back tears.