Rock royalty returns: The Joe Perry Project electrifies Tampa’s Hard Rock Event Center

TAMPA, Fla. — With Aerosmith retired from touring, the band’s legendary guitar player continues to perform.

The Joe Perry Project kicked off its latest tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Event Center in Tampa on Wednesday night.

Perry, best known for his work with Aerosmith, assembled a band fronted by Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes. The group blended classic hits, deep cuts, and covers.

Along with Perry and Robinson, the latest version of The Joe Perry Project also included former Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and Stone Temple Pilots bass player Robert DeLeo.

Although born and raised in Massachusetts, Joe Perry has personal ties to Sarasota, Florida. Since at least 2001, he has maintained a residence on Longboat Key and, more recently, north Sarasota.

More recently, in June 2025, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and Perry were spotted enjoying lunch together at Morton's Gourmet Market in Sarasota.

That meeting and Tyler's performance at the Ozzy Osborne tribute have led to speculation there could be more to come from Aerosmith.

Aerosmith’s 40-date farewell tour was canceled last year due to an injury to Tyler’s larynx.

SETLIST:

1 Let the Music Do the Talking

2 My Fist Your Face (Aerosmith song)

3 Same Old Song and Dance (Aerosmith song)

4 East Coast, West Coast

5 Get the Lead Out (Aerosmith song)

6 Twice as Hard (The Black Crowes cover)

7 Fortunate One (Joe Perry song)

8 Interstate Love Song (Stone Temple Pilots cover)

9 Combination (Aerosmith song)

10 Mama Kin / Get It Up (Aerosmith medley)

11 Vasoline (Stone Temple Pilots cover)

12 Won’t Let Me Go (Joe Perry song)

13 Jealous Again (The Black Crowes cover)

14 Bright Light Fright (Aerosmith song)

15 Last Child (Aerosmith song)

16 Chip Away the Stone (Aerosmith song)

17 Draw the Line (Aerosmith song)

Encore: 18. The Train Kept A-Rollin’ (Tiny Bradshaw cover) 19. Walk This Way (Aerosmith song)