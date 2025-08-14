Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Subject in custody after shooting at Tampa apartment complex

Scripps News Tampa
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Police detained a person after a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex on Thursday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting occurred around 10:20 a.m. at the Silver Oaks Apartments on 4201 Kenneth Court.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and transported him to the hospital.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting, but said there is no threat to the community.

