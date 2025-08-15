VIDEO: 200+ people take over Tampa streets on bikes and scooters

- Hundreds of people on a variety of vehicles took over the streets in South Tampa.
- The Tampa Police Department said the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Police said more than 200 people were part of this massive group on bikes, scooters, e-bikes and dirt bikes.
WATCH: VIDEO: 200+ people take over South Tampa streets on bikes and scooters
Arrests & warnings after street takeover
- In the end, four people were arrested and seven others received warnings.
