VIDEO: 200+ people take over Tampa streets on bikes and scooters

  •  Hundreds of people on a variety of vehicles took over the streets in South Tampa.
  • The Tampa Police Department said the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
  • Police said more than 200 people were part of this massive group on bikes, scooters, e-bikes and dirt bikes.

  • In the end, four people were arrested and seven others received warnings.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

