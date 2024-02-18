Opening of state fair postponed Sunday due to weather

TAMPA, Fla. — Due to inclement weather, the Florida State Fair is postponing today's opening to 3 p.m.

Stay tuned for further updates at Floridastatefair.com and on the fair's social media channels.

Additionally, tomorrow is Kid's Day at the Florida State Fair, as well as locals' last chance to get in on the fair fun. Kid's Day will offer free admission for kids age 17 and younger from when gates open at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with an admission-paying parent or guardian. Parents and guardians must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID and can supervise up to four persons 17 years of age or younger.

2024 Age Admissions Policy reminder: After 6 p.m., people 17 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an admission paying parent or guardian, 21 years of age or older with a valid identification, for entry to the Florida State Fair. A parent or guardian can supervise up to four people age 17 or younger.