Man charged with shooting, killing victim over pair of socks: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has charged a man with first-degree murder stemming from an August shooting death over a pair of socks.

Jerome Parker, 30, is accused of killing the victim after an altercation in Copeland Park.

On Aug. 9, officers responded to 11001 N. 15th St. after receiving a shooting call. They located a black male in his early 20s who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness reported that an altercation between Parker and the victim began over a package of socks. After the victim found the socks on the ground, Parker accused the man of stealing them from him, the witness told investigators.

A physical altercation led to Parker threatening the victim with a gun. The victim punched Parker before the suspect shot him, police officials said.

The two men did not know each other, according to TPD.

Detective gathered evidence, including DNA, and developed leads that led to identifying Parker as the suspect.

Parker was charged with murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm- great bodily harm/death.

“This was a completely senseless act of violence that took a young man’s life,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “I’m thankful that the diligent work of our detectives led to an arrest which, I hope, provides a small sense of closure for the loved ones of the victim.”