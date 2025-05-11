Catholics attend church for the first time since announcement of Pope Leo

ST. PETE — For most Catholics, this weekend’s mass will mark their first trip to church since Pope Leo was announced.

Inside the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Pete, parishioners prayed for and celebrated Pope Leo during Saturday afternoon mass.

“Surprise, delight, joy, hope,” is how Father Jim Gigliotti described his initial reaction upon hearing the news that we had a new Pope, and he’s from America. He couldn’t wait to share that joy with the congregation.

“I began by announcing that we have a new Pope and to pray for him, we have a new shepherd,” said Father Jim. “The overall reaction, pure delight.”

A photo of the new Pope was displayed on the altar during the mass.

“I work in the parish office here; we were so thrilled to see that happen on Thursday, we were sitting right there as the smoke started to come up,” said Terry Gruchacz.

“I think it is absolutely a blessing,” said Nancy Francisco.

During his sermon, Father Jim spoke about his personal connection to Pope Leo. They both attended Villanova in the mid-1970s.

“I felt like we were bonded all of a sudden at the hip, but I didn’t know him, he wouldn’t know me, it’s just that common denominator that you have,” said Father Jim. “Perhaps we bumped elbows at some point, just a connection on a number of levels, thrilling.”

Parishioners also spoke about what kind of effect they hope Pope Leo has on Catholics and the rest of the world.

“I want to see the world get better, as far as the fighting in every country, we all become one,” said Kimberly Robinson.