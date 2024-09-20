'Beef Studs and Babes' bring passion to USF student section at games

TAMPA, Fla. — When you are a member of the Beef Studs and Babes, this is normal attire:

“We start with the white and it makes it easy for people to fill in with green and fill out the gold on the outside,” said Kyle Muffoletto.

The student fan group of boisterous Bulls started decades ago.

“It’s so nice because it brings so many students together,” said Ashley Hamlet. And, they are working to recruit even more members.

“You’re a Beef Stud, you are always there on game day. You show up for your team,” said Muffoletto. Muffoletto is a fourth-year student at USF, a mass communications major, and the leader of the Beef Studs and Babes.

He says he expects their biggest turnout yet at Saturday’s game against the eighth-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

“It’s always building on top of one another and this is just that next step that our USF Bulls gotta take and we are going to be right there with them cheering them on,” Muffoletto said.

This game will have a record number of USF students in the stands with more than 14,000 snapping up tickets.

The Athletic Department is hoping younger fans, like Ashley Hamlet, will fill the student section in the new on-campus stadium set to open in three years.

“It’s honestly such a good experience if the team is winning, and if we make a touchdown and they throw people in the air. It’s super fun and it’s really good to have everyone together,” Hamlet said.

From campus to tailgate to inside the stadium, this gang of green is ready to go wild again and build a home-field advantage that carries on to their new home.