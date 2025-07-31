Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bolts Brew Fest takes over Amalie on Friday, Denis Phillips to pour Rule #7 beer

Tampa Bay Lightning
Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting their annual Bolts Brew Fest on Friday, Aug. 1, at Amalie Arena.

Brew Fest is more than a beer festival. Fans can try a wide variety of brews, ciders, seltzers, wines, and canned cocktails from local and international vendors.

There will also be activities to participate in! You can test your strength in the Oktoberfest Stein-holding competition or take a swing in the Dryvebox Golf Simulator.

And ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips will be at Brew Fest pouring his own Rule #7 Beer.

The event starts at 8 p.m. for general admission ticket holders, with early entrance options for GA Plus and VIP ticket holders. You must be 21 years old or older to attend, and IDs will be checked at the door.

For ticket information, click here.

