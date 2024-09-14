Watch Now
NewsRegion South Pinellas

Actions

Woman found dead in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Police car generic
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
St. Petersburg Police car generic
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a woman found Saturday morning.

The woman was found near a dumpster in the 3800 block of 15th Ave. North, police officials said.

A passerby discovered her body shortly after 8 a.m. and called police.

The preliminary investigation shows there were signs of trauma, but the

medical examiner will determine cause of death.

No other information was available.

 

"She didn’t know what she was getting into. She didn’t know she’s signing away her property"
I-Team investigator Adam Walser is hearing from a 91-year-old Lakeland woman who signed a contract to sell her home which she says she did not understand and is now being sued.

91-year-old Florida woman could lose home after signing real estate contract she says she didn't understand

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.