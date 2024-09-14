Woman found dead in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a woman found Saturday morning.
The woman was found near a dumpster in the 3800 block of 15th Ave. North, police officials said.
A passerby discovered her body shortly after 8 a.m. and called police.
The preliminary investigation shows there were signs of trauma, but the
medical examiner will determine cause of death.
No other information was available.
