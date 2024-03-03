Woman hit, killed crossing street in Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed in Manatee County on Saturday after she walked in front of an SUV, authorities said.

The SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling northbound on 9th St. East, north of 301 Boulevard East at about 10:45 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the female pedestrian walked across the southbound lanes of 9th Street East and into the path of the SUV.

The SUV hit the woman north of the 301 Boulevard East intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity, as well as the crash, remains under investigation.