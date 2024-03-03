Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Woman hit, killed crossing street in Manatee

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 09:57:46-05

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed in Manatee County on Saturday after she walked in front of an SUV, authorities said.

The SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling northbound on 9th St. East, north of 301 Boulevard East at about 10:45 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the female pedestrian walked across the southbound lanes of 9th Street East and into the path of the SUV.

The SUV hit the woman north of the 301 Boulevard East intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity, as well as the crash, remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.