Woman arrested after fraudulently trying to claim thousands in hurricane assistance: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly tried to claim more than $7,000 in fraudulent hurricane assistance, authorities said.

Veronica Torres, 44, was charged with filing a false public assistance claim, a third-degree felony.

According to a Bradenton Police Department report, Torres used her mother's name, driver's license and Social Security information to apply for the city of Bradenton's Hurricane Disaster Assistance Program.

She stated that she was forced to move out of her home due to hurricane damage. Her request for about $7,967 was approved.

However, when Torres attempted to pick up the check on Thursday, a city employee noticed she looked much younger than the woman in the identification provided on the assistance application, police officials said.

After her explanation of “Botox treatments” failed to convince the employee, Torres was asked to return the following day, the report stated.

The Bradenton Police Department was then notified.

When Torres returned on Friday, she was questioned by Bradenton police detectives and then arrested.