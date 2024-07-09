Watch Now
WATCH: Bradenton Police officer rescues dog from hot car

Bradenton Police officer rescues dog from hot car.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jul 09, 2024
  • A Bradenton Police officer smashed a window and rescued a dog from a hot vehicle.
  • We are experiencing record-breaking temperatures this time of year. How long is it OK to leave your pet in a car during the summer months? The answer is zero minutes. Experts say even one minute is too long.
  • The American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that if the outside temperature is 95 degrees, it only takes 10 minutes for temperatures inside a car to reach 114 degrees. After one hour, temperatures would reach the 138-degree mark.
  • The American Kennel Club says a parked vehicle with a slightly opened window heats up at nearly the same rate as a vehicle with windows rolled up completely.

