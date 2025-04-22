MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has arrested a man on DUI charges after a head-on crash with a sheriff's deputy.

MCSO said the deputy was on patrol around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 20, near 301 Boulevard West. The deputy was making a left turn into the MCSO Operations Center parking lot when a car crashed head-on into his patrol vehicle, going the wrong way.

The deputy's vehicle rolled over on impact. MCSO said the deputy was conscious after the crash and was treated at the hospital with minor injuries.

Video provided by MCSO shows the inside of the patrol car when the vehicles collided.

VIDEO: Video shows deputy patrol car flipped after head-on collision in Manatee County

MCSO said the driver of the other vehicle, William Thomas, 47, smelled of alcohol and seemed impaired. After Thomas was medically cleared at the hospital, he consented to a blood alcohol test. MCSO said the test showed his BAC of 0.279, well over the legal limit of .08.

Thomas was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Causing Damage to Property, or Injury to Another Person.