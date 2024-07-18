Video shows two people as they attempt to steal an entire ATM from CVS in Palmetto

- Video shows two people attempting to steal an ATM from a CVS Pharmacy at 945 8th Avenue West in Palmetto at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday (July 17).
- The driver is seen ramming the door with the back of the SUV.
Second angle ATM attempted burglary
The passenger then attempted to tie a cable around the ATM and drag it from the building, but the ATM snapped in half.ATM Breaks in Half
According to Palmetto Police, no money was taken from the ATM, and no other items were stolen, but they caused major damage to the building doors.
- Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).
"We're ending up with more questions than answers"
I-Team Investigator Adam Walser explores why one Tampa Bay subdivision is still enforcing parking rules despite the new law which took effect on July 1st.
Subdivision continues to ban pickup parking despite new Florida HOA law