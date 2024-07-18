Watch Now
Video shows two people as they attempt to steal an entire ATM from CVS in Palmetto

Video shows two people attempting to steal an ATM from a CVS Pharmacy at 945 8th Avenue West in Palmetto at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday (July 17).
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jul 18, 2024
  • The driver is seen ramming the door with the back of the SUV.
  • The passenger then attempted to tie a cable around the ATM and drag it from the building, but the ATM snapped in half.

  • According to Palmetto Police, no money was taken from the ATM, and no other items were stolen, but they caused major damage to the building doors.

  • Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).

