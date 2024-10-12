Venice condos evacuated after multiple water lines break

VENICE, Fla. — Gulf Horizons condos in Venice were evacuated after multiple water lines broke, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Venice Police and Fire responded after reports of potential issues at 555 The Esplanade N.

A contractor at the facility noticed water at the top of the building and felt that it was necessary to evacuate residents.



STRUCTURE SOUND: The City of Venice was notified this morning of potential issues at 555 The Esplanade N., Gulf Horizons condos. Venice Police and Fire responded. A contractor at the facility noticed water at the top of the building and felt it warranted evacuation of residents. pic.twitter.com/vCs5CNbvAA — City of Venice, FL (@CityofVeniceFL) October 12, 2024

Inspectors performed damage assessments and found that multiple water lines were broken and water had been free-flowing.

Venice Fire shut off the water to the building and all residents were relocated.

The City of Venice noted that this was a water event only and not a structural event. The building's structure was not compromised.