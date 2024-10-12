Venice condos evacuated after multiple water lines break

VENICE, Fla. — Gulf Horizons condos in Venice were evacuated after multiple water lines broke, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Venice Police and Fire responded after reports of potential issues at 555 The Esplanade N.
A contractor at the facility noticed water at the top of the building and felt that it was necessary to evacuate residents.
Inspectors performed damage assessments and found that multiple water lines were broken and water had been free-flowing.
Venice Fire shut off the water to the building and all residents were relocated.
The City of Venice noted that this was a water event only and not a structural event. The building's structure was not compromised.