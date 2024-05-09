UN Delegates from Tajikistan learn how to combat sex trafficking in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Florida is the third worst state for the number of sex trafficking crimes. Selah Freedom is Florida's largest anti-sex trafficking organization.

On Thursday, UN delegates from Tajikistan in Central Asia toured a Bradenton Safe Home used to house and help sex trafficking victims.

Tajikistan borders Afghanistan to the south and China to the east.

According to Selah Freedom, there is a growing trend of domestic violence and sex trafficking crimes against women in Tajikistan and there is a critical lack of crisis centers and shelters where survivors of domestic violence or sex trafficking can get help.

Opening of full-fledged crisis centers and shelters is hindered by the lack of regulations in Tajikistan, according to Selah Freedom.

The delegates want to learn from a US-based organization about how to implement effective programs and safe homes in their own country.